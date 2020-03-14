Baku-Tbilisi train operations restricted

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14

Trend:

Baku-Tbilisi train operations have been restricted and those passengers who purchased tickets for Baku - Tbilisi train may return their tickets, Azerbaijan Railways company told Trend.

The company noted that the tickets will fully be refunded by Azerbaijan Railways.

"Temporary restrictions for Azerbaijani citizens to travel via railways on the route Baku-Tbilisi and to foreigners to travel on the Tbilisi-Baku route has been introduced. The already purchased tickets will be refunded by the Azerbaijan Railways," the company said.

In order to ensure safety and protect the health of citizens of both countries from coronavirus, the sides decided to temporarily close the state border between Azerbaijan and Georgia for all types of transport from 00:00 (GMT +4) March 14, 2020, for a period of 10 days.

At the same time, during this period, the necessary transport corridor will be provided for the return of the citizens of Azerbaijan and Georgia to their countries. There will also be a transit corridor for freight transportation.