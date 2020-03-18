Azercell supports roaming subscribers and ensures free of charge calls to State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

Trend:

The leader of the local mobile market “Azercell Telecom” LLC, pays special attention to its subscribers who are currently beyond the borders of the country, taking into consideration that the World Health Organization has recently declared Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic. Thus, Azercell has uploaded the amount of 50 AZN to the balance of active roaming subscribers who are currently in the countries with limited transport conditions with Azerbaijan to provide them with uninterrupted communication with their families and relatives.

Besides, starting from March 17, 2020, calls to the Hotline (1542) of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance are free of charge for all Azercell subscribers during the pandemic.

It should be noted that, Call Center and Online Customer Service of Azercell also operate in an enhanced working mode. Thus, the company is ready to demonstrate any support to its subscribers in roaming by providing the contact numbers of relevant embassies and other organizations, as well as, help them to keep in touch with the Hotline service of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance. Calls to Azercell Call Center in roaming are free of charge for both Postpaid (+994506565000) and Prepaid “Sim-Sim” customers (+994502002111) of the company.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.