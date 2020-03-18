Detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR's commercial interests (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 14:28)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

Trend:

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is mentioned in some information disseminated on social networks in connection with the detention of Head of Palmali Group of Companies Mubariz Mansimov in Turkey, Trend reports referring to SOCAR.

“The detention of Mubariz Mansimov by the Turkish law enforcement agencies has nothing to do with the arbitration processes to be held in London and Dubai against SOCAR,” the company said. “The detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR’s commercial interest.”