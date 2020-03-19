Download Nar+ and get a prize!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Trend:

Nar, constantly evolving its customer experience, has launched a special campaign for subscribers newly registered in “Nar +” application, which enables digital control over personal accounts. Thus, upon registration Nar subscribers will be given special bonuses within 24 hours. The campaign will last until April 19.

Notably, “Nar+” application provide customers with a possibility to control personal accounts easily and conduct a range of operations in seconds. Thus, subscribers are able to get information about the offered tariffs in just a few seconds, connect to the most appropriate tariff, change the existing tariff, order a new internet package, check and renew their bonuses. In addition, the application allows you to perform credit and balance requests, get information about roaming packages, and activate the service with just one click. Another unique feature of the application is the ability to control up to 5 accounts on a single platform at the same time.

Note that you can download the Nar+ app from AppStore and PlayStore.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life.

Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. Nar network currently covers 97,7% of the country area, providing high-speed service to over 2,3 million customers with more than 8,700 base stations.