Azerbaijani state to support payment of interest on business loans
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30
Trend:
Azerbaijani state will support the payment of interest on business loans, said the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.
He made the remark during “Hedef” TV program on Aztv.
Latest
Azerbaijan extends benefit terms for contributions to mandatory health insurance for non-oil sector employees
Pakistan's National Commission for Human Rights condemns so-called "parliamentary and presidential elections" in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan Insurers Association: insurance community must promptly prepare plan for transition to distant operation mode