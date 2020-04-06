Cabinet of Ministers: Azerbaijan not to allow unjustified dismissal from work during special quarantine regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The relevant work will be carried out from April through May 2020 to prevent unjustified dismissal, staff reduction and withholding vacation pay of employees working in the public sector, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Corresponding information is reflected in the Action Plan of the Cabinet of Ministers on the implementation of the order of the President of Azerbaijan dated March 19, 2020 “On a number of measures to reduce the negative impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) and sharp fluctuations as a result of coronavirus in the global energy market and stock market, on the economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, macroeconomic stability, issues of employment in the country and business entities".

The measures in this sphere will cover 910,000 employees working in this sector.

In addition, to prevent unjustified dismissal, staff reduction in the private sector, daily control over the work with employers, covering 664,000 employees of the private sector, will be ensured from April through May.

The Action Plan, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers in connection with the execution of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order dated March 19, 2020, includes large-scale, effective and targeted measures to reduce the negative impact of coronavirus on the national economy, employment issues, the entrepreneurship and social well-being support in existing conditions.

The document focuses on the protection of jobs as well as ensuring employment support and social welfare.