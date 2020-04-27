Customs services of Azerbaijan, Iran hold meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

Online discussions between representatives of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee (SCC) and the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) have been held on April 27, the SCC told Trend.

Azerbaijani delegation was represented by Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee, Major-General of Customs Service Javad Gasimov.

The sides discussed the adaptation of freight traffic between the two countries to the regime applicable due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), regulation of border processes of goods and vehicles, as well as a number of other issues, the SCC said.

Technical issues that arise during the cargo transportation by the Azerbaijani-Iranian joint venture, AzKron LLC, operating in the Neftchala Industrial District, as well as ways of their solutions have also been discussed.

