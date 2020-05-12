Minister: Azerbaijan’s goal - to build digital economy, and in this field, it is open to cooperation with France (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s goal is to build the digital economy and in this field, the country is open to cooperation with France, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said.

Jabbarov made the remark during a business meeting in the format of an online seminar organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), the French Entrepreneurs Organization (MEDEF) and the Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Trend reports.