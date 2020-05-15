Over 600,000 customers use “My Bakcell” – highest-ranking virtual customer care service in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

With more than 600 000 active users, “My Bakcell” became the most chosen mobile application among apps offered by the country’s mobile operators.

“My Bakcell” has the highest ratings in Azerbaijan among telco applications and became the most selected telco app in the country by passing the threshold of 600 000 downloads. Moreover, “My Bakcell” is one of the most popular free productivity apps in Azerbaijan, staying at the Top of the overall rating. Thus, more than 83% of users gave a 5+ rating to “My Bakcell” application.

This virtual customer care tool, launched just two years ago, aims to bring the best customer experience to Bakcell customers, by providing an easy and convenient solution for all the needed operations with mobile number with no need for calling or visiting the customer care center.

By using “My Bakcell” free of charge, the customers are able to get detailed information about their number, including the remaining balance, active bonuses, dates of expiration, available megabytes of internet etc., purchase internet or roaming packages, and even change the used tariff.

Moreover, users of the app are able to get full access to their number’s usage history, covering the list of called numbers, time and duration of calls, as well as spent amounts. “My Bakcell” even has an online chat, where the customers are able to talk to Bakcell representatives and ask questions to get prompt solutions for all the issues.

“Bakcell is working hard to bring the best customer experience to our subscribers, and today, we are delighted to see “My Bakcell” as the most chosen mobile app with best ratings on the market. We will continue to work for our customers to have an excellent experience, supported by the best and fastest mobile network in the country, as it was many times confirmed by “Ookla’s” Speedtest” says Rainer Rathgeber, Bakcell CEO.

“My Bakcell” app is available for download from “Google Play” and “Appstore” for devices running under Android and iOS. Note that once registered, the customers will be able to use “My Bakcell” free of charge, not only as a mobile app, but as a Desktop version as well from all the available devices, such as laptops or tablets.

More detailed information, as well as the download links is available at https://www.bakcell.com/en/my-bakcell

