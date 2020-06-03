Azercell introduces new “Mobile TV” service for kids

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

Azercell is pleased to introduce a new service on the occasion of International Children's Day. A new Kids TV package in “NNTV Mobile TV” service provided by Azercell has been launched. Both Postpaid and Prepaid subscribers will be able to watch the world’s most preferred and popular children's TV programs in the app.

“NNTV Kids” includes the most-watched channels, such as Disney, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon HD, TRT Cocuk, Detskiy mir, Karusel, Discovery Channel HD, etc. The variety of channels provides opportunity for children with entertaining and at the same time informative content.

To subscribe to the service, you should dial *425#YES or send the “K” keyword to a short number 4040. The first 7 days are provided free of charge as a gift to subscribers and then the subscription fee will be charged according to stated tariffs.

Please call 177 for additional information and channels’ list of the Kids pack.

Azercell's “Mobile TV” service allows its subscribers to watch all their favorite channels live anywhere, anytime. İt should be noted that the NNTV application, which also offers separate “Sport Packages”, covers more than 200 popular TV channels.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

