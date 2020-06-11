AZAL reveals details on getting full compensation for purchased tickets by passengers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Samir Ali – Trend:

AZAL will fulfill all obligations to the passengers who wish to fully refund the purchased tickets, Vice President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) Eldar Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 11.

The vice president stressed that this will be possible within 60 days after the resumption of flights.

Hajiyev added that vouchers will be provided for those wishing to change the date of the flight.