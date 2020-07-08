Prevent infection by means of “e-Tabib”!

Economy 8 July 2020 15:00 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

Bakcell joined yet another initiative implemented in our country with regard to fight against “Covid-19”. Thus, Bakcell subscribers can use the main functionality of “e-Tabib” mobile application, free of charge. At the same time, those subscribers who will register in the app will get 100 Mb of internet traffic as a gift.

“e-Tabib” helps preventing the infection. Thanks to the “Bluetooth” functionality, the user will be notified about all the infection cases registered among the app users who he/she has been in contact with during the last 14 days and advised to be tested for “Covid-19”.

Mobile app also provides information about the new cases of “Covid-19” infection, statistical information on cured and discharged patients, preventive measures, as well as answers to frequently asked questions. The app includes information and news from the “Administration of the regional medical divisions (TABIB)”, as well as other useful information about the disease symptoms and precautions.

“e-Tabib” can be downloaded from “Google Play” or “Appstore” for devises running on Android and iOS respectively.

Bakcell will continue supporting the measures taken against “Covid-19” in our country.

Bakcell offers a wide range of products and services to users of modern mobile communications. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class mobile internet.

With more than 8000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (excluding the occupied territories).

Today, Bakcell has the largest 4G network in the country in terms of coverage area and capacity, covering almost 93% of the country’s population and the central parts of all the regions of Azerbaijan (excluding Nakhchivan AR and occupied territories).

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases, please visit www.bakcell.com/en/news.

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89.

