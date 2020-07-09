“Azerbaijan Airlines” launches special flights to Berlin

Economy 9 July 2020 11:09 (UTC+04:00)
“Azerbaijan Airlines” launches special flights to Berlin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 9

Trend:

Starting from July 17, the national air carrier of Azerbaijan will start to perform special flights on the Baku-Berlin-Baku route. Flights will be operated once per week until August 28 (on Fridays).

Tickets will be sold subject to special conditions.

Passengers holding permanent or temporary residence in Germany (including students) as well as citizens of the EU countries can fly by the Baku-Berlin flights.

Citizens of Azerbaijan and other states holding permit for permanent residence in the Republic of Azerbaijan are allowed on the Berlin-Baku flights.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the airline (www.azal.az).

When purchasing economy class tickets, Azerbaijani students studying abroad can take advantage of a 30% discount. The procedure for obtaining discounts on the website can be found at https://youtu.be/HylsY0m9cEM using the example of the Istanbul-Baku flight.

To recap, only passengers tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19) will be allowed to board the flights. The following is the list of laboratories accredited by the Management Union of the Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) where passengers can be tested for COVID-19 without a doctor’s referral:

- Referans Clinical Laboratory Centre;

- Leyla Medical Centre;

- Memorial Clinic;

- Bona Dea International Hospital;

- Inci Laboratories;

- Center for Control of Particularly Dangerous Infections;

- Caspian International Hospital;

- UltraLab.

If 48 hours before departure passengers are issued certificates being in compliance with the requirements of Germany (https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/InfAZ/N/Neuartiges_Coronavirus/Transport/BMG_Merkblatt_Reisende_Tab.html) or are tested negative at laboratory upon arrival, they won’t have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Passengers in Germany and other EU member states must pass the COVID-19 test at one of the medical facilities of their country of stay properly accredited and authorized to conduct the above test. Information on these medical institutions located in Germany is available at the following website (https://www.meinbdl.de/coronavirus) and the relevant information about EU member states can be obtained on the website of the formal structures of these countries.

As previously reported, on flights operated during the COVID-19 pandemic, special rules will apply both at the airport of departure and arrival and on board the aircraft. “Azerbaijan Airlines” prepared a video instruction available at https://youtu.be/Rbb_I0NsW7U.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran launches project to pump water from Araz River to Tabriz
Iran launches project to pump water from Araz River to Tabriz
Iran to increase land assigned for cheap houses construction
Iran to increase land assigned for cheap houses construction
Iran to launch several industrial enterprises in Sistan and Baluchestan Province
Iran to launch several industrial enterprises in Sistan and Baluchestan Province
Loading Bars
Latest
Russia reports more than 6,500 new coronavirus cases Russia 11:58
Turkmenistan, Turkey considering ways to effectively use transport corridors Transport 11:57
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry records decline in oil production for 1H2020 Oil&Gas 11:50
Boeing talks plane deliveries to Turkmenistan, future plans Transport 11:45
Uzbekistan studies European construction sector standards Construction 11:44
German exports rebound less than expected in May Europe 11:43
President Aliyev inaugurates renovated “8th km” substation owned by AzerEnergy in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 11:32
Kazakhstan's export to Sweden plummets Business 11:27
USAID supports development in agricultural sector of Uzbekistan Business 11:19
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 9 Finance 11:18
Iran launches project to pump water from Araz River to Tabriz Business 11:13
“Azerbaijan Airlines” launches special flights to Berlin Economy 11:09
Azerbaijan's Atena LLC talks dairy production plans Business 11:06
Iran to increase land assigned for cheap houses construction Business 10:56
Uzbekneftegaz signs deal on engineering services with South Korean company Oil&Gas 10:55
Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record daily high of 224 Other News 10:53
Georgia reports new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 10:53
Uzbekistan, South Korea to expand co-op in tourism sphere Tourism 10:52
Azerbaijan sees growth in state budget revenues from customs Business 10:32
Uzbekneftegaz receives gas inflow from Shurtan field in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 10:23
German Albanian Logistics Agency completes contract with TAP Oil&Gas 10:22
Kazakh uranium extracting company to buy generators via tender Tenders 10:21
Uzbekistan's COVID-19 cases top 11,000 Uzbekistan 10:11
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 65 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:11
Turkmenistan-Italy trade turnover details made public Business 10:06
Iran to launch several industrial enterprises in Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 09:58
Iranian currency rates for July 9 Finance 09:52
Azerbaijani startups win success in Silicone Valley ICT 09:29
Ford's quarterly China sales rise for the first time in 3 years US 09:22
Australian PM suspends extradition treaty, extends visas for Hong Kong citizens Other News 08:47
Chinese mainland reports 9 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, all imported Other News 08:27
Turkey's trade turnover with Uzbekistan plummets Turkey 08:05
Iran reveals value of exports via Hamadan Province Business 08:04
Kazakhstan confirms 1,962 more COVID-19 cases, total now at 53,021 Kazakhstan 08:03
Iran seeks to promote gastronomy tourism Tourism 07:45
Georgian FM: Bringing of Georgian citizens by special flights to continue in August-September Georgia 07:30
Congress pushes Pentagon to finally kick Turkey out of F-35 program Turkey 07:15
Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 12 million World 06:48
Trump, Mexico's president briefly discussed immigration: White House US 06:13
Almost 169,000 new coronavirus cases reported globally in past 24 hours — WHO World 05:27
Finland eases travel restrictions Europe 04:51
Chile's COVID-19 cases top 303,000, death toll hits 6,573 Other News 04:24
Israel reports 1,335 new COVID-19 cases, 33,557 in total Israel 03:31
Pence says coronavirus positive cases flattening in Arizona, Texas, Florida US 02:59
One dead and four injured in London crane collapse Europe 02:26
Canada handled the coronavirus outbreak better than United States, PM Trudeau says Other News 01:43
COVID-19 cases in Tajikistan climb to 6,364 Tajikistan 01:01
Nvidia eclipses Intel as most valuable U.S. chipmaker ICT 00:25
Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people Other News 8 July 23:53
Missing migrant boat found 10 days after sinking in Lake Van Turkey 8 July 23:51
Georgian peacekeepers arrive for Afghan NATO mission Georgia 8 July 23:27
AZAL performed charter flight from Dubai (PHOTO) Society 8 July 23:07
Ivory Coast's prime minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly dies at 61 Other News 8 July 22:46
Foreign media aiming to sour Iran-China relations: Vaezi Politics 8 July 22:32
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Kazakhstan faces second wave of coronavirus Kazakhstan 8 July 22:25
SOCAR to lease five more filling stations in Romania Oil&Gas 8 July 22:21
Russia's Putin, China's Xi agree to boost economic cooperation Russia 8 July 22:06
17 Boko Haram militants killed following ambush on Nigerian troops Other News 8 July 21:51
Turkey reports 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 208,938 in total Turkey 8 July 21:25
Georgia launching new project with support of USAID Business 8 July 21:18
Azerbaijan introducing project giving profit to owners of Wi Fi networks ICT 8 July 21:10
Georgia further increases import of dairy products Business 8 July 20:52
SOCAR Turkey receives highest award in Turkey Oil&Gas 8 July 20:50
Produce in Georgia Agency shortlisted for WTPO Awards 2020 Business 8 July 20:45
Turkey's export of wood, furniture plummets Turkey 8 July 20:32
Morning gymnastics with Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (VIDEO) Society 8 July 20:31
Special strict quarantine regime introduced in 2 more Azerbaijani districts Society 8 July 20:27
Turkey records decline in carpet export in 1H2020 Turkey 8 July 19:45
ADB expects economic growth in Georgia to accelerate in 2021 Business 8 July 19:27
Export of Turkey's electrical goods to int'l markets in 1H2020 dips Turkey 8 July 19:22
Turkmenbashi oil refineries disclose volume of processed crude oil Oil&Gas 8 July 19:21
Iran announces number of enterprises to be commissioned in Isfahan Province Business 8 July 19:11
Turkey's export of leather products abroad in 1H2020 down Turkey 8 July 19:10
Kazakhstan’s president declares national mourning day for COVID-19 victims Kazakhstan 8 July 19:08
Azerbaijan, Ukraine to hold meeting of intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation (PHOTO) Business 8 July 18:56
Turkish Trade Center may be established in Kazakhstan Business 8 July 18:50
Two plants to be put into operation in Iran's Fars Province Business 8 July 18:42
Turkmenbashi Oil Refineries Complex to create e-document management system via tender Tenders 8 July 18:34
Azerbaijan confirms 542 new COVID-19 cases Society 8 July 18:34
Turkey's five-month export to BSEC countries drops Turkey 8 July 18:32
Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Textile opens tender for purchase of server equipment Tenders 8 July 18:31
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank integrating HumoCard and UzCard payment systems Finance 8 July 18:20
Azerbaijan’s Gabala Canning Factory reveals export plans for this year Business 8 July 18:16
Iran discloses number of airport facilities to be commissioned Transport 8 July 18:07
Georgia continues construction of Grigoleti-Kobuleti bypass road Construction 8 July 18:04
Philippines confirms 2,539 new coronavirus cases, biggest single-day increase Other News 8 July 18:00
Germany's Merkel says EU must prepare for no-deal Brexit Europe 8 July 17:59
Export from Turkey to OIC member countries drops Turkey 8 July 17:58
Capital of Iran's Khorasan Steel Company increases Finance 8 July 17:49
Georgia negotiating resuming flights with AirBaltic, Air France Transport 8 July 17:49
Iran names number of licensed enterprises in Bushehr Province Finance 8 July 17:46
Kazakhstan’s pasta producing company eyes expanding product line Business 8 July 17:45
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rises in Iran Finance 8 July 17:45
Baku Stock Exchange records jump in corporate securities transactions Finance 8 July 17:43
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 11 Oil&Gas 8 July 17:37
AZAL, Belavia to perform codeshare flights on Baku-Minsk route Transport 8 July 17:33
Newly-appointed WB's Uzbekistan country manager begins work Uzbekistan 8 July 17:32
EBRD unveils proposal to be majority green bank by 2025 Other News 8 July 17:20
Georgia purchases more rapid COVID-19 tests under WB project Georgia 8 July 17:15
Azerbaijan sees growth in average monthly pension in 1H2020 Society 8 July 17:14
All news