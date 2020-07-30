Central Bank of Azerbaijan makes decision on discount rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) made a decision to reduce the discount rate by 0.25 percent, to 6.75 percent, Trend reports on July 30.

At the same time, the upper limit of the interest rate corridor was also lowered by 0.25 percent from 7.5 percent to 7.25 percent to ensure high liquidity of banks and stimulate lending.

The lower limit of the rate was also lowered by 0.25 percent to 6.25 percent.