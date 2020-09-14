SOCAR opens one more filling station in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Zhale Qasimova - Trend:

A new filling station under the SOCAR brand was commissioned at the 119th kilometer of the Baku-Astara highway in Azerbaijan’s Salyan district on September 14, Trend reports citing the SOCAR Petroleum CJSC.

Thus, the number of gas stations operating in the country under the SOCAR brand reached 35, said the company.

According to SOCAR Petroleum, six fuel dispensers were installed at the filling station, through which the sale of Premium gasoline, RON-92 and diesel fuel will be carried out.

Conditions have been created at the filling station for the simultaneous servicing of eight small vehicles and two large-capacity trucks, added the company.