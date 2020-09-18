SOCAR starts repair of submersible electric motors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.18

By Zhale Qasimova - Trend:

After reconstruction, the repair section of submersible electric motors of the Experimental Production Enterprise on Repair and Lease of Submersible Equipment of the Azneft PU was commissioned in Azerbaijan on September 17, Trend reports citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

Conditions for manufacturing 150 spare parts necessary for the repair of underwater vehicles have been created at the experimental production enterprise, which consists of the cast-iron and mechanical assembly section, SOCAR noted.

Following the measures taken at the first and second industrial complexes as part of the project for the reconstruction of the enterprise that annually produces 14,000 ceramic and carbide regulators, the equipment base, an administrative building, a boiler house, underground communication lines, an electrical substation, water supply, and fire extinguishing pumping station were reconstructed, said the state company.

The overhaul of a 4-story administrative building, production, and test sites was completed, non-standard equipment used in the repair of submersible equipment was completely repaired, the labor and social conditions of employees were completely updated and improved, the state oil company added.

The enterprise has been operating under the Azneft PU since 1967. In 2018, the plant's machining shop was reconstructed in line with modern standards. Currently, submersible devices are in operation at 331 wells. During the year, 1,600 submersible electric motors, 1,600 hydraulic protection devices, and 60 submersible pumps were overhauled.