Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund continues compensating clients of closed banks

The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) paid 541 million manat ($318.2 million) of compensations to 23,010 depositors of the closed Ata Bank, Amrah Bank, AG Bank, and NBC Bank, Trend reports citing ADIF.

According to ADIF, 4,190 depositors of the AG Bank received 80.1 million manat ($47.1 milliom), 3,970 depositors of the NBC Bank – 114.2 million manat ($67.1 million), 9,240 depositors of the Ata Bank – 214.1 million manat ($125.9 million), and 5,590 depositors of the Amrah Bank – 132.7 million manat ($78 million).

The fund noted the payments of compensations to depositors of the Ata Bank and Amrah Bank, have been carrying out since June 1, 2020 and are paid in non-cash with the debit cards of Kapital Bank OJSC.

Meanwhile, the depositors of AG Bank and NBC Bank have been compensating since June 16, 2020, also by money transfer with debit cards of International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Oct. 8)

