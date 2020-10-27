Central Bank of Azerbaijan may receive new powers
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
New powers are transferred to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Oct. 27.
This issue has been indicated in the bill on amendments to the law "On health insurance", which was submitted for discussion at the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on Oct. 27.
In accordance with the amendment, the words "body (structure) determined by the relevant executive structure" in Article 7.2 of the law were changed to the words "Central Bank of Azerbaijan".
Thus, the interests of citizens insured within voluntary health insurance will also be protected by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
The amendment was adopted by the vote on the first reading.
