Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund compensating thousands of closed banks' clients

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Zhale Qasimova – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) paid compensation worth 548 million manat ($322.3 million) to 23,453 depositors of the closed Ata Bank, Amrah Bank, AG Bank, and NBC Bank, Trend reports referring to ADIF.

According to ADIF, 4,330 depositors of AG Bank received 81.3 million manat ($47.8 million), 4,030 depositors of NBC Bank - 114.6 million manat ($67.4 million), 9,440 depositors of Ata Bank - 218.5 million manat ($128.5 million), and 5,640 depositors of Amrah Bank - 133.7 million manat ($78.6 million).

Payments of compensation to depositors of Ata Bank and Amrah Bank are made from June 1, 2020, and are paid in non-cash form through debit cards of Kapital Bank OJSC.

Depositors of AG Bank and NBC Bank have been compensating since June 16, 2020, and are paid by bank transfer via debit cards of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) OJSC.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Oct. 28)