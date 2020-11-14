Gubadly Department of Irrigation Systems to resume its activity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

Trend:

An online meeting dedicated to the restoration of irrigation systems in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation was held at the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC, Trend reports.

An order was signed at the meeting in order to prepare proposals for an inventory of reclamation and irrigation facilities on the balance of the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management in the liberated territories, to assess their technical condition, and to ensure their maintenance and operation. Also, a corresponding commission headed by Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management Rafig Aslanov was created.

According to the order, the activity of the Gubadly Department of Irrigation Systems will resume from November 16.