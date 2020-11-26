36th COMCEC session opens under chairmanship of Turkish president (PHOTO) (UPDATE-2)

Details added (first version posted on 17:58)

Nov. 26

The opening ceremony of the 36th session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) was held under the chairmanship of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the format of a video conference on November 25, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The delegations of the OIC member-states, representatives of specialized OIC institutions and various international organizations attended the event.

President Erdogan delivered an opening speech at the ceremony.

OIC Secretary General Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen, officials from Bangladesh, Kuwait, Nigeria on Asian, Arab and African regional groups stressed the importance of expanding ties of brotherhood and solidarity among the OIC member-states, brought to attention the ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation.

Then the Azerbaijani representative delivered a speech.

Head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized the role of the OIC in improving well-being and solving the problems in the Islamic world, cooperation of member-states through various platforms of the structure and the implementation of joint projects.

Azerbaijan is participating in the COMCEC special program on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giving information on bilateral trade and economic cooperation of Azerbaijan with the OIC member-states, Jabbarov stressed that the share of COMCEC countries in Azerbaijan's foreign trade amounted to 22 percent during 10 months of 2020 and also stressed the importance of expanding partnership projects among the OIC structures for the further expansion of trade relations.

“Azerbaijan is successfully cooperating with the Islamic Development Bank and so far the bank has allocated up to $1 billion for various spheres within the country,” Jabbarov said.

Stressing the special importance of the OIC for Azerbaijan from a political point of view, the minister said that the OIC is the first international organization to which Azerbaijan joined after the restoration of its independence.

During the 36th COMCEC session, Jabbarov reported on another military provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces against Azerbaijan since September 27, stressed that the Azerbaijani valiant troops under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev liberated the Azerbaijani lands from occupation.

“OIC and subordinate structures adopted numerous resolutions, voiced statements in support of Azerbaijan’s fair position, which was highly appreciated by Azerbaijani people,” the minister added.

Stressing that the tremendous support rendered to Azerbaijan by Turkey and people throughout the conflict and the 44-day war gave additional strength, inspired Azerbaijan and people, the minister expressed gratitude on behalf of the Azerbaijani government.

“As Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev said, we are one nation, two states,” Jabbarov said.

At the same time, the minister thanked other countries that supported Azerbaijan on its glorious and righteous path.

Wishing success in the work of the 36th COMCEC session, which is a vivid example of cooperation in the Islamic world, the minister stressed that the implementation of new infrastructure and construction projects in the liberated Nagorno-Karabakh region is one of the main tasks facing Azerbaijan.

The minister stressed that ample opportunities for investment will be created in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and also invited the OIC member-states to cooperate in projects that will be implemented in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.