AccessBank has been named "Bank of the Year" by “The Banker” magazine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

AccessBank has been named “Bank of the Year” by the prestigious “The Banker” magazine. The award in the “Financial Inclusion & Banking in the Community” category has been received for the implemented projects aimed at support to citizens during COVID 19 quarantine period, support to self-employed entrepreneurs in the regions of Azerbaijan as well as aimed at the environmental protection.

“We are very pleased with the high praise, given to our activities over the past year by the prestigious “The Banker”. Our team always strives not only to provide our customers with the high quality services, but also to keep abreast of what is happening in the society we work with and in. “Bank of the Year” award and title is the result of dedication and hard work of the entire team of AccessBank, which knows and understands demands of our society and provides all possible support to different layers of the society. We always remember that a business is only as strong as the society that surrounds and supports it” said Oleg Ivaniychuk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AccessBank.

AccessBank has been named "Bank of the Year" by “The Banker” for the fifth time during the past 10 years. The bank has been nominated by “The Banker” in 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016. “The Banker” magazine, which is part of the Financial Times Publishing Group, is being published since 1926 and is one of the leading international financial publications. While defining the winners of the award, the editorial board of the magazine takes into account not only the financial results, but also the successes of banks in implementing development strategies and application of new standards and technologies.