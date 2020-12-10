Press Secretary of Russian president talks recent import ban on Azerbaijani tomatoes, apples

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Trend:

Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance did not agree on the decision about banning the import of Azerbaijani tomatoes and apples by the Russian Federation with the Kremlin, Press Secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Dec. 10, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"The measures are being taken on the basis of the sanitary and epidemiological situation," the press secretary said.

"The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance must not coordinate this with the Kremlin," Peskov added. "Of course, this is all done in coordination with the Cabinet of Ministers. There are clear criteria upon which these decisions are made."

"This decision of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance is associated with viruses," Peskov said. "Of course, special attention is paid to this issue during a pandemic. The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance is not obliged to coordinate its actions with the Kremlin."