Several more Azerbaijani companies may resume export of tomatoes to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

Russian Rosselkhoznadzor is considering the possibility of lifting restrictions for a number of Azerbaijani companies - suppliers of tomatoes, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

This issue is reflected in the message of Rosselkhoznadzor following negotiations between Head of the Rosselkhoznadzor Sergey Dankvert and Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli.

“Based on the information provided by the Food Safety Agency and these guarantees, the Rosselkhoznadzor authorized the supply of tomatoes to Russia from 17 Azerbaijani enterprises. Currently, Rosselkhoznadzor is considering the possibility of lifting restrictions on a number of other companies located in areas where quarantine objects were not detected in 2020,” the statement said.

“The parties also agreed that the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan will accompany each batch of tomatoes sent to Russia with a preliminary electronic notification, along with laboratory test protocols confirming the safety of the products. Deliveries of tomatoes from Azerbaijan will be carried out through certain checkpoints under the control of the Rosselkhoznadzor in cooperation with the Federal Customs Service of Russia. Consignments of products will be tested for quarantine objects in the laboratories of the Rosselkhoznadzor,” the message noted.

“In addition, a series of video inspections will soon be held in real-time at large Azerbaijani enterprises engaged in the production of tomatoes and ready to supply products to Russia," reads the message.

Goshgar Tahmazli thanked Sergei Dankvert for a constructive approach to solving the current situation and noted that he guarantees the supply of products that strictly meet all phytosanitary requirements of Russia, the message noted.