Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways low-cost airline to resume flights from Baku to Ukraine’s Kyiv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7

Trend:

"Buta Airways" - the low-cost airline of Azerbaijan will resume flights from Baku to the capital of Ukraine – Kyiv, Trend reports referring to Buta Airways.

The special flights on the Baku-Kiev-Baku route are planned to be relaunched from April 1.

The flights will be operated to Boryspil International Airport (IATA: KBP) twice a week - on Mondays and Thursdays.

Thus, starting from April, the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan will operate flights in this direction only by its low-cost brand - Buta Airways.

Taking into account the restrictions imposed and rules introduced due to the epidemiological situation of the country, the Airline offers tickets only at two fares – "Standard" and "Super".

The fare "Standard" (from 55 euros) allows carriage of checked baggage weighting no more than 10 kilograms, the sum of three dimensions of which does not exceed 158 cm. The fare "Super" (from 75 euros) allows carriage of baggage weighing no more than 23 kg, the sum of three dimensions of which does not exceed 158 cm, as well as additional baggage weighing no more than 10 kg with total dimensions not exceeding 118 cm.

Both fares include free seat selection and airport check-in options.

Only women's carry-on bags, men's briefcases, or laptop bags (the bag should be used only for its intended purpose) and baby food are allowed as carry-on luggage. Other types of carry-on luggage, including purchases made at Duty Free stores, are prohibited.

Tickets for the Baku-Kyiv-Baku flights can be booked on the official website of the Airline (at "Super" and "Standard" fares). They can also be purchased from the official agencies of the Airline (only at the "Super" fare).

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights will be served via Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport both for departures and arrivals.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Passengers traveling on Baku-Kyiv flights should:

- have the right to enter the territory of Ukraine. The entry requirements for Ukraine during the COVID-19 pandemic are available on the Airline's website at: https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/ukraine

- get a negative COVID-19 test certificate in English. The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take COVID-19 test is published on the Airline's website: https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/clinics

Passengers traveling on Kyiv-Baku flights should:

- check their right of entry to Azerbaijan. The list of categories of persons who are allowed to enter Azerbaijan is available at: https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/azerbaijan

- receive a negative COVID-19 test certificate. It is recommended to have a QR code on the test results which will be verified at the check-in counters.

The list of clinics where you can take COVID-19 test in Kyiv is available at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/azerbaijan As the network of partner clinics expands, the list will grow.

In accordance with the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving in Baku by these flights will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Passengers should ensure that the test results are valid for 48 hours prior to their scheduled flight departure.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in connection with the epidemiological situation in the country, persons meeting and seeing off passengers are not allowed to enter the Terminal.

