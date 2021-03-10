“DEFSCOPE” LLC Joins "Palo Alto Networks" Security Program

“DEFSCOPE” LLC, IT/Cybersecurity company, has already partnered with “Palo Alto Networks”. ”Palo Alto Networks” is an American company which offers cybersecurity and related solutions, services. The official distributor of Palo Alto Networks in Azerbaijan is the MUK group of companies.

Vusal Salmanli, Founder and Director of “DEFSCOPE” LLC says: “It is a great opportunity to have this chance as it helps us to utilize, expand the program's security practice”.

The Azerbaijani company “DEFSCOPE” LLC has been conducting cybersecurity activities in the global arena since 2018. The company has recently been providing professional cybersecurity services to a number of leading companies, primarily in Canada, the United States, Europe and Azerbaijan.

To learn more about the company's activities and our services, visit the official website: https://www.defscope.com/

Contacts:

[email protected]

+994 12 409 2565