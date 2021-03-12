Farmers in Azerbaijan to receive subsidies (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.12

Trend:

In order to compensate for the costs incurred due to the rise in prices for diesel fuel, subsidies will be provided to farmers in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The statement was made during a press conference held by Firdovsi Fikrztzade, Director of the Agricultural Research Center under the Ministry of Agriculture, and Vugar Huseynov, Head of the Public Relations Department of the ministry.

(Автор: Самир Али. Текст: Турал Гараджаев. Редактор: Надир Насиров)