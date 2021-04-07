Azerbaijani State Customs Committee creates portal for visualization of customs statistics (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.7

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

To visualize customs statistics in accordance with modern requirements, the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan has developed a new portal, Anar Suleymanov, Head of the State Customs Committee's secretariat, said, Trend reports.

Suleymanov made the statement at an event dedicated to the project of the SCC - Trade Statistics Portal.

According to the SCC rep, the State Customs Committee regularly implements projects based on information technology in order to further improve the business environment, ensure transparency in foreign trade, simplify customs procedures and border crossing processes.

"This portal will allow participants in foreign economic activity to analyze the Azerbaijani market, as well as receive statistical information in a single digital space," Suleymanov said.

According to the head of the SCC secretariat, the Trade Statistics Portal project will contribute to the elimination of the shadow economy and will play an important role in improving the quality of services provided.

