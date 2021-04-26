Joining of a new shareholder to GoldenPay will positively impact the company’s development

GoldenPay announces changes in its shareholder structure as a result of the acquisition of the 20 percent stake by a new shareholder.

Joining of a new shareholder to the company’s shareholder structure demonstrates a high level of confidence in the company’s current activities and future outlooks for its development, as well as creates new opportunities for the company’s growth.

Farid Ismayilzada, who previously owned 20 percent of the company’s shares, sold all his shares and left the company’s shareholders structure and the Supervisory Board. Orkhan Baghirov has been appointed the new member of the Supervisory Board.

GoldenPay highly appreciates F. Ismayilzada’s contribution made to the development of the company since its foundation, expresses gratitude, and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

“Leaving the company was not easy for me, but I sold all my shares after considering the attractive offer and the opportunities to direct my resources in my new projects in the United States. I thank all colleagues, partners, and customers for their cooperation over the past years and wish them success,” said Farid Ismayilzada.

The largest online payment company in Azerbaijan, GoldenPay, was established in July 2007. The company began operations in December 2008, after completing technical work and obtaining the relevant certificates from the international payment systems, including “Visa” and “MasterCard.”

In April 2011, GoldenPay launched “Hesab.az” - the largest online payment platform in Azerbaijan. On Hesab.az, one can buy or pay for various utilities, landline and mobile communications, internet, bank loans, online insurance, and other services.