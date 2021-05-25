State Committee, British Embassy and UNDP discuss co-op prospects for female empowerment in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Today, the Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, Bahar Muradova, the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, James Sharp, and the United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative, Alessandro Fracassetti discussed expanding the network of Women Resource Centers to Barda, Tartar, and Aghjabadi.

Azerbaijan’s nine WRCs are already advancing gender equality and strengthening women’s entrepreneurial skills in rural areas, thus empowering women to overcome existing socio-economic challenges. Established in 2011 by the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs and UNDP, with generous funding and support from USAID, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, UN Women in Georgia, the European Union, and the Coca-Cola Foundation, WRCs provide a safe space for women to share ideas on improving their livelihoods through economic empowerment.

To date, free training courses have been offered to over 6,200 women in human and economic rights, and skills such as business development, accounting, financial literacy, and computer science.