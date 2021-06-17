Azerbaijan first within region in Sustainable Development Report 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Azerbaijan ranked 55th in the Sustainable Development Report 2021 among 193 UN Member States, Trend reports citing the document.

Azerbaijan ranked the highest among countries of the South Caucasus with Georgia being 56th and Armenia being 58th. Azerbaijan’s overall score is 72.41 out of 100.

The report noted that Azerbaijan is on track or is maintaining the ‘no poverty’ and ‘clean water and sanitation’ sustainable development goals (SDG).

Azerbaijan is also moderately improving on ‘good health and well-being’, ‘affordable and clean energy’, sustainable cities and communities’, 'climate action’, 'peace justice and strong institutions’, and ‘partnership for the goals’ SDGs, said the report.

Meanwhile, Finland took the first place in the rating with an overall score of 85.9, whereas Central African Republic took the last, 165th place with an overall score of 38.27 points.

The remaining 28 UN member states (Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Comoros, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Grenada, Guinea-Bissau, Kiribati, North Korea, Libya, Liechtenstein, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Monaco, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, San Marino, Seychelles, Solomon Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvaluwere) did not receive a score at all.