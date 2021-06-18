Azerbaijan holds meeting of Working Group on Transport, Communications and High Technologies (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:31)

A meeting of the Working Group on Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, was held, Trend reports on June 18.

During the meeting with the participation of representatives of the relevant state structures included in the Working Group, the participants were informed that the important projects are being implemented with the aim of a comprehensive restoration of transport and communications infrastructure in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

To restore communications and create the transport infrastructure that meets international standards, it is of particular importance to expand regional cooperation in this sphere and strengthen the transit potential of the region.