USAID Hosts Summit to Promote Women's Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

USAID announced the creation of the first ever Women's National Business Agenda (WNBA) during a summit held today in Baku, Trend reports.

The WNBA will serve as a private sector-led platform for innovative policy recommendations that increases women's participation in commerce.

Organized under USAID's Private Sector Activity (PSA), the summit brought together like-minded organizations seeking to reduce legal and societal barriers to women's leadership and increase their economic participation.

The event generated interest in creating a coalition to amplify the efforts of women's associations and businesses in its contribution to the Government of Azerbaijan's economic reforms expanding and strengthening women's entrepreneurships.

USAID/Azerbaijan's Mission Director Dr. Jay Singh noted: "Through this effort, we are improving the business-enabling environment and reducing administrative barriers that stifle competition, particularly for women. We collaboratively work towards strengthening women-focused and women-businesses and organizations to advance an economic reform agenda that recognizes women entrepreneurs as an important driver of the national economy