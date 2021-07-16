Zangezur corridor to open new opportunities for Eurasian space – Azerbaijani deputy PM

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 16

By Klavdia Romakayeva - Trend:

The Zangezur corridor will open up new opportunities and prospects for the Eurasian space, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said during plenary discussions within "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities" international conference, Trend reports.

“The new opportunities are opening up for the development of transport corridors in connection with the new geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus, after the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh conflict as a result of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day war and the liberation of the territories occupied by Armenia,” Mustafayev said.

“As is known, hostilities stopped after the signing of a trilateral statement on November 10, 2020 by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia,” the Azerbaijani deputy prime minister added. “This document, in particular, envisages the restoration of transport communications and economic ties in the region.”

"Currently, Azerbaijan is working on the creation of the Zangezur transport corridor, which will become part of the East-West corridor,” Mustafayev said. “The creation of this corridor will open up great opportunities and new prospects for all regional countries."

“The Zangezur corridor will actually contribute to the further integration of the countries of the Mediterranean and Caspian basin into the Great Silk Road and the North-South corridor,” the Azerbaijani deputy prime minister said.

"The restoration of communications in the new reality will serve as a guarantor of peace, security, stability and the development of mutually beneficial cooperation not only in the South Caucasus but in general in the Eurasian space," the Azerbaijani deputy prime minister said.

------------

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva