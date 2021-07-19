Azerbaijan's working group on economic issues in liberated territories holds new meeting (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted 16:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

Working group on economic issues of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in Azerbaijan's liberated territories [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war], held a new meeting, Trend reports on July 19.

The meeting, held in video format, was attended by representatives of the working group from the Presidential Administration, the Ministries of Economy, Finance, Energy, Agriculture, the Central Bank, the State Agency for Tourism, the Karabakh Revival Fund, and the Mortgage-Credit Guarantee Fund.

The Ministry of Economy provided information on the work done to implement the measures stipulated by the Action Plan adopted by the Coordination Headquarters.

According to the ministry, over the past period, work has been completed on field inventorization of 13,307 units of real estate (10,483 buildings and 2,824 infrastructure facilities) in Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Gubadly, Zangilan, Aghdam, Khojavand, Tartar, Shusha, Khojaly, and Kalbajar districts and the implementation of relevant measures began on the territory of the Lachin district.

Moreover, work was completed on the primary inventorization of real estate in 177 settlements in 10 districts, and in two settlements work continues. It was also revealed that 409 settlements are in a completely destroyed condition.

The final draft of the ‘State program for reconstruction and sustainable development of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in 2021-2025’ was prepared based on an analysis of the conclusions and proposals of state bodies, enterprises and organizations, as well as the relevant working groups of the Coordination Headquarters and presented to the Cabinet of Ministers.

By the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decree dated May 28, 2021, the Aghdam industrial park was created with the necessary infrastructure and management structures for carrying out entrepreneurial activities, as well as used for the production, processing (recycling) and sale of competitive products in the industrial sector by applying modern technologies, as well as providing services, and contributing to effective activities and the development of entrepreneurship.

At present, based on requests, 12 potential residents have been selected. The successful experience of foreign countries in industrial parks was discussed and it was noted that when organizing the work of economic zones in the regions, international practice is taken into account.

To open shops for the sale of consumer goods, pharmacies, ATMs, gas stations, and other facilities for meeting the primary needs in the liberated territories (Kalbajar and Lachin districts), meetings were held with relevant companies. This month, trips of entrepreneurs to the districts are planned according to an agreed schedule and route.

Up until now, 12 out of 27 state structures and organizations have been connected to the Karabakh digital geographic information system, which plays the role of a single information platform, and appropriate training have been conducted to use the above software.

Work continues to connect other relevant government structures and organizations to the mentioned system. In connection with the implementation of entrepreneurial activities in the liberated territories, 657 applications were received. The priority of investment projects is analysed, potential projects are identified and included in the information base.

A representative of the State Agency for Tourism provided information on the preparation of a set of technical specifications for the assessment of tourist and recreational areas in the liberated territories and tourist resources along potential tourist corridors.

During the meeting, a representative of the Karabakh Revival Fund said that to ensure active participation of citizens in the restoration, reconstruction and sustainable development of the liberated territories, the effective organization of agitation, propaganda and educational work in this area and a broad presentation of information on the management of the Karabakh Revival Fund, the fund's website was launched.

To systematize objective information on the consequences of the aggression and invasive policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan, to inform the general public about the damage caused to biodiversity, material and spiritual heritage, natural resources of the region, the Karabakh Revival Fund, on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, implemented a ‘Karabakh.Center’ project and a corresponding information portal has been created.

The presented reports were widely discussed by the members of the working group and decisions were made.

The Coordination Headquarters, created by Azerbaijan’s presidential order dated November 24, 2020, is managed by the head of the Presidential Administration, Samir Nuriyev.