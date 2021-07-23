Azerbaijan plans to expand production of GAZ vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

It is planned to expand the production of GAZ vehicles in Azerbaijan, Director of GC "Modern Automobile Technologies" Alexey Slavin said, Trend reports.

Slavin made the remark in Baku at the ‘Business Mission of Russian Companies under the auspices of Roseximbank JSC’ event.

Azerbaijan also plans to begin the production of buses, he said.

“Now Azerbaijan has launched the production of seven GAZ models, and in the future, we plan to expand our production portfolio and start producing buses on the Azermash platform,” Slavin said.

In addition, the director said that in August 2021, it is planned to present environmentally friendly buses, which will also be offered to Azerbaijan.

He noted that the GAZ group produces cars for many areas of activity, including medicine, education, agriculture, and others.

