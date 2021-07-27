Serbian companies welcome to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Serbian companies have been invited to participate in the restoration of the liberated (from Armenian occupation) territories of Azerbaijan, Sahil Babayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, said Trend reports.

According to the minister, Serbian companies are showing great interest in this direction and are ready to become partners of Azerbaijan in the framework of these works.

On the other hand, the Serbian side is interested in the opening of the Zangezur corridor, Babayeva added.

“The opening of this corridor will allow increasing economic, transport and logistics interaction and will open up new directions for cooperation between our countries,” Babayev said.

