Azerbaijan rapidly building roads leading to Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Alper Ziya - Trend:

Following the success in the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020], and liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan is focusing on reconstruction and revival of these territories.

Important projects have already been launched in this direction. Naturally, first of all, the creation of road infrastructure is one of the main tasks.

During his each visit to the liberated territories, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has been laying down foundations of strategically important objects, including roads and airports. For example, during his visit to the liberated Fuzuli district on January 14, the president laid down the foundations of the Fuzuli-Shusha road on the 27-km section of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, as well as the airport in the Fuzuli district.

The new design of the Fuzuli-Shusha road includes the construction of bridges and tunnels. In areas with difficult terrain, it’s planned to build bridges and tunnels instead of bypass roads. The new road will be connected to Fuzuli airport, and from this road another new road will be laid to Isa spring [in Shusha city].

The Horadiz-Aghbend railway, the foundation of which was laid down by President Aliyev on February 14, should be also mentioned. This railway, with a total length of 100 kilometers, has a huge strategic importance, because this transport infrastructure will play a significant role in ensuring the movement of Azerbaijani citizens to the liberated lands, and, most important, will greatly contribute to creating a direct railway transport link between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Besides, the foundations of the Fuzuli-Hadrut, Zangilan-Horadiz, as well as Barda-Aghdam highways have already been laid down, and a new alternative highway with nearly 80-km length is being built without entering the city of Lachin.

On August 29, Azerbaijani president reviewed the final completion work for the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha 'Victory Road' [being built to commemorate path which was used by Azerbaijani troops to liberate Shusha city] and was informed that the construction of the 'Victory Road' is nearing completion. The length of the two- or three-lane road is 101 kilometers. Asphalt-concrete pavement has already been laid on the 92-km section of the road. Work on other sections is ongoing. Bridges and underpasses have been built along the road.

The Victory Road is being built taking into account the development plan of Karabakh. Starting from the Hajigabul-Minjivan-Zangazur corridor, the road extends to the city of Shusha, the main city of Karabakh.

The construction of four new road bridges along the new road has been completed in accordance with the project. The bridges are 45, 80 and 90 meters long and were built at 26.9, 37.2, 37.5 and 57.3-km sections of the road. Thus, easy access to this road will be provided.

Recently, the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has published a map of roads being built in Karabakh and East Zangazur [economic regions]. The map covers 10 major highways under construction with a total length of 665.4 km, and also includes highways to be built, but the length of which isn’t specified.

Reportedly, along with the construction of 101-km Victory Road, construction of 81.6-km Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha, 80.7-km Toghanaly-Kalbajar-Istisu, 72.3-km Kalbajar-Lachin, 123.8-km Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghbend roads continues.

Besides, 22-km Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalty, 83-km Khudafarin-Gubadly-Lachin, 43-km Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut, 13-km Fuzuli-Hadrut and 45-km Barda-Aghdam highways are under construction.