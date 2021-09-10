Azerbaijan's trade with other Turkic-speaking countries jumps over 7M2021 - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Sadradddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The trade between Azerbaijan and the Turkic-speaking countries for seven months of 2021 amounted to $2.6 billion, which is 15 percent of the country's total turnover, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said.

Jabbarov made the remark at the 10th meeting of the Economy Ministers of the Turkic Council, Trend reports.

According to him, in particular, Azerbaijan's trade with Hungary increased by 75 percent.

The event is attended by official representatives of the Turkic countries, including the Minister of Trade of Turkey Mehmet Mush, Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov, Deputy Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Badryddin Abidov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto.