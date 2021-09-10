Turkic Council states sign memorandum on exchange of experience between economic zones (UPDATE)

Title changed:

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Sadradddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Memorandum of Understanding on the exchange of information and experience between different economic zones was signed by Turkic-speaking countries in Baku, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony was held within the 10th meeting of the ministers of economy of the countries participating in the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states (Turkic Council).

The memorandum was signed by the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov, Minister of Trade of Turkey Mehmet Mush, First Deputy Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Aziz Voitov and the Secretary of State for Security of Hungary Peter Sztaray.

The signing of the memorandum will contribute to the development of economic zones in Azerbaijan, attracting new investments, as well as the exchange of information and experience between the countries of the Turkic Council in the development of economic processes.

To coordinate the activities to be carried out within the framework of the memorandum, it’s envisaged to set up a joint working group, which will be jointly headed by the respective institutions of the parties.

The bodies responsible for the implementation of this document are the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Industry and Development of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Investment of Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Trade of Turkey, as well as the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

The meeting is being held under the joint chairmanship of the Turkic Council’s Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev and the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Jabbarov and with the participation of the ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and Turkey.

Within the framework of the event, the possibilities of expanding economic cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries will be discussed. Besides, the ceremony of presenting the 2nd business award of the Turkic Council will take place.

The ministers will also discuss the organization of the working and investment forums of the Turkic Council, to be held in Budapest and Bishkek.