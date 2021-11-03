Proposal made to raise rates of excise taxes on cigarettes in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3
Trend:
A proposal has been made to increase the rates of excise taxes on cigarettes in Azerbaijan from 35 to 38.5 manats (from $20.6 to $22.66) per 1,000 pieces, Trend reports on November 3.
At the same time, proposal has been made to exempt sale of alcoholic drinks, tobacco products from VAT in Azerbaijan.
Previously, VAT was not returned to a consumer when purchasing gasoline and other types of fuel. Once the proposal is accepted, VAT will not be refunded on the purchase of alcohol and tobacco products.
