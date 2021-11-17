Azerbaijan, Russian Export Center consider signing contracts for implementation joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.17

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Russian Export Center JSC and Azerbaijan may sign contracts for the implementation of more than 150 projects, Director General of the JSC Veronika Nikishina said during the business mission of Russian companies in the development of urban infrastructure "Smart City" in Baku, Trend reports.

"Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing dynamically. The parties are reaching record levels of cooperation. The trade turnover this year amounted to more than $2 billion. Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan will only grow. We are implementing a number of successful projects. Today, contracts may be signed in Azerbaijan for the implementation of more than 150 projects. We are ready to act as a guarantor of ensuring the supply of Russian goods to Azerbaijan. In addition, we have a list of projects that need to be implemented for Azerbaijan," Nikishina said.

According to Nikishina, the Russian Export Center JSC also supports the implementation of projects in the field of alternative energy sources in Azerbaijan.

“Our entire arsenal will be maximally used for the development of bilateral cooperation,” she stressed.

