Azerbaijan SME Dev’t Agency, Russian Export Center JSC sign memorandum of understanding (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.17

Trend:

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Russian Export Center JSC and the Agency for Development of Small and Medium Businesses (SMEs), Trend reports from the signing ceremony in Baku on Nov. 17.

The document within the framework of the Russian business mission for the development of urban infrastructure "Smart City" was signed by the chairman of the Azerbaijan SME Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov, and on behalf of the Russian Export Center JSC - the chairman of the board of ROSEXIMBANK JSC Azer Talibov.

It is reported that the memorandum provides for the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the field of small and medium-sized businesses, information exchange on the export and industrial sectors, the organization of joint business missions, other events, etc.