Bakcell subscribers now have the opportunity to renew "Asan Imza" via SMS

From now on Bakcell subscribers can renew their “Asan Imza” services via SMS.

Thus, all Bakcell subscribers holding “Asan Imza” certificates in such categories as “Personal”, “Business” and “State” can send one of the following keywords via SMS to number “8500” in order to prolong the “Asan Imza” service for the next 3 years:

“ferdi” – for individuals (citizens);

“biznes” – for legal entities and individuals engaged in entrepreneurial activity;

«dovlet» – for government officials.

All current users of Asan Imza prepaid and postpaid SIM cards can use the service of extending the validity period of “Asan Imza” via SMS. To receive information about the validity period of the "Asan Imza" service, you need to send an SMS message with the keyword "status" to the short number "8500". All SMS sent to the short number "8500" are free of charge.

It should be noted that along with the extension of the validity period of the Asan Imza SIM card via SMS, users will also have to extend the validity period of the Asan Imza certificate for the next 3 years by visiting the taxpayer's single Internet portal e-taxes.gov.az 30 days before the expiration of the certificate. After the expiration of the "Asan Imza" certificate, the subscriber will not be able to renew it online. In this case, the subscriber will need to personally apply to the Asan Certificate Service Center of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The "Asan Imza" service can be used by individuals (citizens), individuals and legal entities engaged in entrepreneurial activities, as well as civil servants and representatives of self-government bodies. To activate this service for the first time, subscribers must apply to one of Bakcell Customer Service Centers with an identity card and activate the “Asan Imza” service by receiving the “Asan Imza” SIM card. Then, the subscriber needs to contact the Asan Certificate Service Center of the State Tax Service to activate the “Asan Imza” certificate on the SIM card.

Note that the technical operator of the "Asan Imza" mobile electronic signature "B.EST Solutions".