Azerbaijan developing new training programs for qualified workers – minister (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The discussions are being held in Azerbaijan with the corresponding state structures and new programs for the training of qualified workers are being developed in connection with the growing demands of the labor market, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports on Dec. 8.

The minister stressed that the development of self-employment in Azerbaijan is one of the priorities of the government.

“The number of employment contracts increased by 30 percent, out of which 75 percent accounted for the private sector,” Babayev said. “The payroll fund increased by 92 percent. Employment structures provided more than 2,300 people with jobs, 36,000 micro and small enterprises were created.”

“More than 100,000 young people enter the labor market annually, but there are few qualified workers among them,” the minister said. “It is necessary to strengthen measures in this sphere.”