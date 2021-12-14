Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey sign memorandums, agreements in Baku (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14
Trend:
A ceremony of signing five memorandums and agreements between the structures of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey was held in Baku on December 14, Trend reports.
The memorandums were signed by the heads of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as representatives of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA), the Coordination Center of the IV Industrial Revolution and the Turkish Metallurgical Industry, Azerbaijan's AzSeker and Bayburt Grup.
