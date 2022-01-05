Visa open to cooperation with Azerbaijan in field of digital banks - regional manager (Interview) (VIDEO)

Economy 5 January 2022 08:29 (UTC+04:00)
Visa open to cooperation with Azerbaijan in field of digital banks - regional manager (Interview) (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Visa International Payment Corporation is ready to support the Azerbaijani small and medium businesses in the transition to non-cash payments and the use of financial technologies, Cristina Doros, vice president and regional manager for Central Asia and Azerbaijan at Visa, said in an interview with Trend .

Doros added that the payment services and consumer tools are being actively developed.

“However, the use of payment technologies by businesses has not reached yet the level that Visa expects,” regional manager said.

“Nevertheless, we see huge opportunities in providing businesses with convenient payment technologies for the development of digital payments and the transition to non-cash payments,” Doros said.

Doros said that Azerbaijan ranked first in our CEMEA region (Eastern Europe, Africa and Asia), which includes almost 90 countries, which implemented the Visa B2B Connect solution.

“This non-card solution for big and corporate businesses is working upon the distributed ledger blockchain technologies,” regional manager said.

Doros added that the companies-exporters and companies-importers that conduct cross-border activity are able to make global interbank payments through this solution.

“The process of making such payments has become more convenient, faster and more transparent,” regional manager said.

“We know that it is sometimes difficult to track a payment which is made through a big number of correspondent banks,” Doros said. “The business has a very convenient tool for making such transactions by using Visa B2B Connect.”

“We are very glad that Kapital Bank, our strategic partner in Azerbaijan, became the first bank which rendered this service,” regional manager said.

Doros said that Expressbank has also joined this project today.

“A number of other banks in the country are also expected to join it,” regional manager said.

The regional manager stressed that the use of payment instruments for small and medium businesses is the tool that allows the companies to more efficiently manage their cash flows.

“Visa, in partnership with Azerbaijani banks, provides small and medium businesses with the necessary tools and has also created the Business Offer platform that allows to receive discounts or use various digital tools for small and medium businesses for free,” Doros said.

The regional manager said that the strongest stimulator of the growth of contactless payments is the launch of Apple Pay in Azerbaijan.

“The development of contactless payments is one of the main incentives for the further digitalization of the country's economy,” Doros said.

“We created the opportunity to issue a digital bank card by linking it to a mobile phone,” Doros said. “This became the basis for the development of tokenization in Azerbaijan and the platform on which contactless development was based, in particular, the launch of Apple Pay.”

“I would like to remind that only four banks, the International Bank of Azerbaijan, Kapital Bank, Bank VTB Azerbaijan and Bank Respublika, have launched tokenization in the country since 2019,” the regional manager said.

“Eleven more banks, which are developing this sphere, intend to join this project,” Doros said. “This joint work became the incentive for the development of non-cash payments, in particular, contactless payments throughout the country.”

The regional manager said that this joint work of Azerbaijani banks in partnership with Visa has created a fundamental basis for Apple to consider Azerbaijan as the country for launching the Apple Pay service.

“Another leading trend in the payments industry is digital emission,” Doros said. “Azerbaijani banks have the ability to issue a card in the form of an account, the capabilities of which do not differ from a physical one. Its holder can make purchases, send and receive money via money transfers.”

The regional manager said that another main direction of the development of e-commerce is the cooperation with the Azerbaijani payment services.

“We are actively cooperating with key players in this sphere and focus on providing access to a bigger number of online platforms,” the regional manager said.

Doros said that the creation of an online store expands a businessman’s store throughout the country and even beyond.

“The development of e-commerce will continue to be one of the key spheres for us and we are trying to attract as many small businesses as possible,” regional manager said.

“Despite the difficulties during 2020 associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Visa has been able to achieve very good results and this activity will continue,” Doros added.

The regional manager said that Visa is open to cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of digital banks and is actively working with its partners in the field of financial technologies, including new start-up projects.

“We work actively with Goldenpay (hesab.az), E-Pul online payment systems,” the regional manager added. “They are actively developing their e-commerce platforms.”

“We plan to launch a big number of marketing campaigns in the future that will be an incentive for Visa cardholders in using their funds on these platforms by getting certain benefits,” the regional manager said.

Doros added that the payment systems are not limited to the development of e-commerce.

“QR payments are also being developed,” the regional manager said. “There can be any payment forms and they are based on convenient, secure Visa technologies.”

Doros stressed that other significant examples of our partnership are the cooperation with digital BirBank, which is part of Kapital Bank, as well as a partnership with Leobank (Unibank digital bank).

“Visa supports all participants and financial institutions of Azerbaijan in the development of digital banks,” Doros said.

The regional manager said that Visa has invested about $9 billion in the development of its information technologies and cybersecurity over the past five years.

“The security of online payments is the fundamental principle of our company,” Doros said. “When we develop solutions, technologies and innovations, we, first of all, think about their security, compliance with the international information security standards and Visa security standards.”

“We will never put a product on the market that has not passed the required safety certification,” the regional manager added. “We take this issue very responsibly and think that innovations are required for the application, rather than for the sake of trends.”

“The company has been able to gain the trust of its partners and Visa card users during 60 years and we will continue to achieve more success in this sphere,” Doros said.

“Moreover, we assist our partners in creating systems of protection, control and monitoring of information and are working together with the banks to build systems of protection against the external and internal threats,” the regional manager said.

Doros added that Azerbaijan’s transport sector is one of the important sectors for promoting Visa projects and the company is open to cooperation with all key players in the Azerbaijani transport sector for the development of joint projects.

“Almost all people use transport,” the regional manager said. “It is possible to feel comfortable in public urban transport and suburban trains through fast and safe fare payments.”

Doros said that moreover, the work of transport operators will be greatly optimized by launching the process of accepting payments through the bank cards.

“It is difficult to manage all these cash flows coming in the form of cash,” the regional manager said. “Transport operators are able to greatly optimize their internal processes and render better services.”

“Moreover, those people who have not previously used contactless payments, will see how easy, clear and convenient it is after they pay for travel this way and will begin to use these cards to pay for services in other spheres,” the regional manager added.

-------

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
4.2-magnitude quake jolts Tajikistan
4.2-magnitude quake jolts Tajikistan
Russia’s trade with Tajikistan reach $1.13 bln in 2021
Russia’s trade with Tajikistan reach $1.13 bln in 2021
Tajikistan gets access to seaports of Southeast Asia
Tajikistan gets access to seaports of Southeast Asia
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakh Interior Ministry: 95 injured during illegal actions Kazakhstan 08:43
Director of gas works in Zhanaozen detained Kazakhstan 08:34
Visa open to cooperation with Azerbaijan in field of digital banks - regional manager (Interview) (VIDEO) Economy 08:29
Kazakh President holds session on socioeconomic situation in the country Kazakhstan 08:20
Toyota tops GM in US for first time US 07:52
Turkey confirms 54,724 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:11
Indian Centre allows work from home for 50 per cent of its staff below Under Secretary level Other News 06:28
Number of Omicron cases in Germany triples within a week Europe 06:07
Indian minister meets top security brass, reviews situation Other News 05:39
Tokayev accepts resignation of government Kazakhstan 05:20
UK reports more than 200,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time Europe 05:01
IMF delays release of new forecast to Jan 25 to factor in COVID-19 developments Finance 04:26
Petrol, diesel prices today in India: Fuel rates kept unchanged across metro cities on January 4 Other News 04:07
UN Secretary-General urges all states to engage in dialogue on nuclear arms — spokesman Other News 03:37
India vaccinates 3.8 million teens in new COVID-19 inoculation push Other News 03:16
Denmark reports 18 Omicron deaths Europe 02:48
Business activity remains high at the cusp of third wave: Nomura Other News 02:23
Tokayev declares curfew in Mangystau province and Almaty Kazakhstan 02:11
India records highest-ever monthly exports at $37 billion in December Other News 01:48
Kazakhstan president declares state of emergency in Mangistau province and Almaty Kazakhstan 01:34
White House welcomes OPEC+ decision to stick to planned output increase US 01:15
France ‘set to report nearly 300,000 Covid cases’ as unvaccinated face January 15 hospitality ban Europe 00:38
Kazakhstan eyes importing more Azerbaijani non-oil products Economy 00:01
India undertaking reforms in space sector that were not thought about earlier: Rajnath Other News 4 January 23:50
Gas swap continues under contract between Turkmenistan, Iran and Azerbaijan - Iranian minister Oil&Gas 4 January 23:24
South Korean F-35A makes emergency landing Other News 4 January 23:05
Azerbaijan ranks first among top fuel and lubricant exporters to Georgia Georgia 4 January 22:23
Normalization steps in region will accelerate in 2022: Ibrahim Kalin Turkey 4 January 22:18
Over 100,000 hospitalized with COVID-19 in U.S. for 1st time in 4 months US 4 January 21:42
Kazakh President urges protesters not to follow destructive appeals Kazakhstan 4 January 21:12
Turkish economy left worst behind, says Erdogan Turkey 4 January 21:00
New coronavirus strain B.1.640.2 not found in Russia - sanitary watchdog Russia 4 January 20:36
Iran, France discuss boosting coop. on judicial issues Iran 4 January 20:10
Uzbekistan increases gasoline imports Uzbekistan 4 January 20:00
Swedish King and Queen test positive for COVID-19 Europe 4 January 19:41
Azerbaijan supports OPEC+ decision to increase daily oil production in February Oil&Gas 4 January 19:21
Georgia will not attend 3+3 Caucasus platform in Turkey: Envoy Georgia 4 January 19:13
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 4 January 18:50
Azerbaijan confirms 413 more COVID-19 cases, 674 recoveries Society 4 January 18:38
UK PM Johnson to hold COVID-19 briefing amid Omicron surge Europe 4 January 18:34
'2021 was year of defeat for PKK in Turkey, 2022 to be worse' Turkey 4 January 18:11
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan to engage IT maintenance services via tender Tenders 4 January 17:27
Soldier of Azerbaijani State Border Service who killed fellow soldiers arrested Society 4 January 16:49
Azerbaijani MoD visits military unit of Special Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 4 January 16:49
Kazakh producers transition to online sales of liquid petroleum gas Kazakhstan 4 January 16:29
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 4 Society 4 January 16:28
Why did wheat prices rise in world and in Azerbaijan? - ANALYSIS Economy 4 January 16:08
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 4 January 15:31
Georgia’s oil products export increase Georgia 4 January 15:30
Turkey’s fuel exports to Georgia plummet Georgia 4 January 15:29
Iran, Azerbaijan cooperate on joint use of border rivers – Iranian official Oil&Gas 4 January 15:29
Disabled persons take part in Expo 2020 Dubai through support of Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO) Politics 4 January 15:01
Turkmenistan's embassy comments on reports on so-called "situation on Turkmen-Afghan border" Turkmenistan 4 January 14:39
Uzbekistan intends to attract credit line of AIIB to support business entities Uzbekistan 4 January 14:31
Cargo transport via maritime down in Kazakhstan Transport 4 January 14:28
SOCAR Georgia Gas announces tender on crossover-type vehicles purchase Tenders 4 January 14:28
Georgia sees increase in cards transactions Georgia 4 January 14:28
Azerbaijan sees decline in number of unique cyber-incidents in 2021 ICT 4 January 14:28
Georgia shares data on plastic cards Georgia 4 January 14:27
Number of blocked malware attempts in Azerbaijan's AzStateNet network surges in 2021 ICT 4 January 14:27
Major producers of flour and bread make appeal regarding price changes in Azerbaijan Economy 4 January 14:22
Azerbaijan's production, distribution, supply of electricity, gas and steam increase Oil&Gas 4 January 14:16
Cargo movements in Iran’s Bandar Lengeh port down Transport 4 January 14:15
Iran records increase in aluminum ingots production Business 4 January 14:15
Azerbaijan records growth in computer equipment sales for 11M2021 ICT 4 January 14:15
Iran shares data on electricity generation of renewable energy power plants Oil&Gas 4 January 14:14
Azerbaijan's production value of machinery, equipment up for 11M2021 Transport 4 January 14:14
Volume of non-performing loans of Uzbek banks increases Uzbekistan 4 January 14:13
Azerbaijani Association of Machine & Equipment Manufacturers shares its plans for 2022 Construction 4 January 14:13
Iran, Iraq review ways to improve bilateral relations Business 4 January 14:08
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC announces tender for supply of carbamide Tenders 4 January 13:48
Iberdrola extends deadline on $8 bln PNM Resources deal to 2023 US 4 January 12:49
Saudi non-oil private sector growth slows amid concerns over Omicron Arab World 4 January 12:49
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan opens several tenders Tenders 4 January 12:26
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry to engage technical inspection services via tender Tenders 4 January 12:26
Georgian Khareba Winery announces tender on solar power plant installation Tenders 4 January 12:24
Azerbaijan's statistical committee to buy printing products via tender Tenders 4 January 12:24
German retail sales rebound in November Europe 4 January 12:18
Azerbaijan's State Employment Agency opens tender for training services Tenders 4 January 12:13
Moscow Exchange stock index opens 0.46% higher at 3,871.15 points on Tuesday Russia 4 January 11:56
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 4 Oil&Gas 4 January 11:56
New areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and WHO identified Turkmenistan 4 January 11:21
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks priorities of financial stability policy for 2022 Finance 4 January 11:21
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for January 4 Georgia 4 January 11:07
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Yangikazgan field Uzbekistan 4 January 11:07
Iran shares data on imports Business 4 January 11:07
Azerbaijan - top CIS supplier of tomatoes, apples to Russia in 2021 Economy 4 January 11:01
Kazakh energy company opens tender to purchase pipes Tenders 4 January 11:00
Armenian soldier killed by fellow serviceman at one of combat positions Armenia 4 January 11:00
SOCAR Georgia Gas announces tender on pickup trucks through operating lease Tenders 4 January 10:59
Iran sees increase in exports Business 4 January 10:59
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 4 Finance 4 January 10:06
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 3 Uzbekistan 4 January 10:05
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender to rent cargo vehicles Tenders 4 January 10:05
SOCAR Turkey R&D project wins funding by Horizon Europe Program Oil&Gas 4 January 09:48
Iran renewable power plants reduce greenhouse gas emission - SATBA Oil&Gas 4 January 09:41
Oil prices steady ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting Oil&Gas 4 January 09:36
Japan eyes trade co-op deal with Iran Business 4 January 09:20
International Chess Federation announces rating of chess players for January 2022 Society 4 January 09:04
Israel to start reopening to foreigners, even as Omicron surges Israel 4 January 08:58
All news