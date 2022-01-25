Iranian company may become resident of industrial park in Azerbaijan - deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Branch of the Iranian Tractor Manufacturing Plant ("Traktor Sazi") based in Tabriz city may become a resident of the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park in Azerbaijan, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at a briefing on Jan. 25, Trend reports.

According to Mustafayev, Iranian companies are also planning to be involved in the restoration of Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

He also noted that cooperation with the Iranian side in the field of transport opens up new opportunities for Azerbaijan.

"We have launched a new format of cooperation in the new geopolitical realities created after the Azerbaijani territories’ liberation. The Azerbaijani government, despite that our territories were completely destroyed, is pursuing a policy of peace and development of relations with all neighbors," added the deputy prime minister.