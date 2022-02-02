Azerbaijan presents its products on eBay and Amazon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

The 'Made in Azerbaijan' products are presented on eBay and Amazon international platforms, head of the Azerbaijani Azexport project Aykhan Gadashov said at a briefing, Trend reports.

Gadashov said that at the first stage, the Azerbaijani non-food and food products were integrated into eBay and Amazon.

“Thus, www.azexport.az will present Made in Azerbaijan products to the foreign buyers under a single name on Amazon and eBay platforms,” head of the Azexport project added. “This is connected with the strict control for sales and high quality requirements on these platforms. Previously, we provided local businessmen with an individual account for each manufacturer on these platforms.”

The project manager stressed that the products are expected to be mainly sold at the markets of Israel, Japan, China, Taiwan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, US, UK, CIS countries and Europe.

“We also plan to integrate the products of businessmen of small and medium-sized enterprises into these platforms through the support of the state structures,” Gadashov said. “The businessmen interested in cooperation can submit their applications through www.azexport.az.”

