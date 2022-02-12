Inflation in Azerbaijan to decline from second half of 2022 – CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Inflation will decline from the second half of 2022 in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the Central Bank is carrying out phased work to reduce inflation in Azerbaijan, and the regulator hopes for a reduction in the inflation forecast by international organizations.

Inflation in Azerbaijan amounted to 6.75 percent in 2021, and annual inflation in 2022 is expected to be in the range of 6.6-7.5 percent. The CBA predicts that annual inflation in 2023 will be close to the target.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev